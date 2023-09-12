Bicyclist struck, killed by truck in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A woman riding a bicycle was killed Tuesday afternoon after she was struck by a truck in Saratoga Springs.

The unidentified bicyclist was riding on Redwood Road near Harbor Park Way when she was hit around noon.

Both Redwood Road and Harbor Park Way remain closed in both directions as officials investigate the accident. Drivers are being diverted to McGregor Lane to get back to Harbor Park Way.

