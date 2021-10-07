Biden expected to restore Bears Ears, Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments

SALT LAKE CITY — President Joe Biden is expected to sign executive orders restoring the boundaries of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments, sources tell FOX 13.

The president could do it as early as Friday, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. Two weeks ago, FOX 13 reported a decision was "imminent," according to state leaders.

On Thursday afternoon, Governor Spencer Cox's office said it was informed by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland of the president's decision.

"President Biden’s decision to expand the monuments is disappointing, though not surprising. For the past 10 months, we have consistently offered to work with the Biden Administration on a permanent, legislative solution, one that would end the perpetual enlarging and shrinking of these monuments and bring certainty to their management. Our goal has been to make lasting progress on managing our public lands for the benefit of all those who use them, particularly those who live on and near those lands," said a joint statement from Governor Spencer Cox, House Speaker Brad Wilson, Senate President J. Stuart Adams and Attorney General Sean Reyes.

"We expected and hoped for closer collaboration between our state and national leaders, especially on matters that directly impact Utah and our citizens. The president’s decision to enlarge the monuments again is a tragic missed opportunity—it fails to provide certainty as well as the funding for law enforcement, research, and other protections which the monuments need and which only Congressional action can offer."

The Bears Ears National Monument was created by President Barack Obama in 2016. A year later, President Donald Trump shrunk the boundaries of both monuments.

Sources told FOX 13 that Biden is expected to restore them to their original sizes. If that happens, Utah has threatened litigation over back-and-forth of the boundaries, as well as the use of the Antiquities Act.

Utah's congressional delegation offered a sharp rebuke to Biden's plans Thursday.

“President Biden is delivering a devastating blow to the ongoing efforts by our delegation, along with state, local, and tribal leaders, to find a permanent, legislative solution to resolve the longstanding dispute over the boundaries and management of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments.

"Rather than take the opportunity to build unity in a divided region and bring resources and lasting protections to sacred antiquities by seeking a mutually beneficial and permanent legislative solution, President Biden fanned the flames of controversy and ignored input from the communities closest to these monuments. We will continue to support efforts to ensure that our monuments’ boundaries and management reflect the unique stakeholder interest and uses in the area, but today’s “winner take all” mentality moved us further away from that goal.”

This is a breaking news story. Updates on FOX 13 and fox13now.com as information becomes available.