Biden set to make first visit to Utah as president

SALT LAKE CITY — For his first time while in office, President Joe Biden will visit Utah as he begins a short overnight stop when Air Force One touches down in Salt Lake City on Wednesday afternoon.

Biden's agenda will be full as he has scheduled visits to the Veterans Affairs hospital on the one-year anniversary of the PACT Act, as well as a fundraising stop in Park City.

Sen. Mitt Romney or Sen. Mike Lee have both said they will not meet with Biden during the Utah visit. While the move shouldn't be seen as a surprise considering the divide between Democrats and Republicans, the Deseret News reports Lee was on hand to greet former President Barack Obama during a 2015 trip to Utah.

While Biden will be making his first presidential visit to Utah, the state has welcomed nearly all of the country's Commanders in Chief. Ulysses S. Grant was the first president to visit Utah, while Donald Trump was the most recent.

Only three presidents failed to visit Utah during their presidency.

"It’s history, you know? It’s a good thing! Richard Nixon showed up here on Pioneer Day in 1970. It’s always an exciting thing when a president comes," said historian Ron Fox. "I mean, we’ve had some pretty fun things happen here."