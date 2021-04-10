One dead after crash involving motorcycle; Big Cottonwood Canyon closed

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Big Cottonwood Canyon is closed Saturday afternoon as police and emergency crews respond to a fatal accident.

Unified Police announced just after 4 p.m. that they were at the scene of a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle, adding that there were "serious injuries." They later updated that one person had died.

The crash happened near mile marker 5, near the Storm Mountain area.

The road through the canyon (State Route 190) was closed in both directions and expected to reopen at about 6 p.m., according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

