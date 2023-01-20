Bills on transgender youth pass the Utah State Senate

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Senate gave final approval to a series of bills restricting transgender youth from getting gender affirming medical procedures or changing their birth certificates to match their identity.

Senators voted 21-7 on Friday after a tense debate over Senate Bill 16.

"It bans transgender surgeries for minors. It also puts a moratorium on puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones," Sen. Mike Kennedy, R-Alpine, said.

But critics of the bill say it will harm an already vulnerable population. Senate Democrats rallied in opposition to the bill.

"We care. We love these kids. We love these families. We know these families love their kids," said Sen. Jennifer Plumb, D-Salt Lake City.

Sen. Nate Blouin, D-Salt Lake City, read comments from someone sitting on the Senate floor and directly impacted by the legislation: his legislative intern, who sat stoically as the bill was debated.

"This bill has already negatively impacted my health and well being and is causing adverse impact on Utah’s trans community," Sen. Blouin read. "It is a reminder of the fact that even after being able to transition and fit in with the rest of society, that people like me are not accepted by the majority of this body."

The statement urged transgender people in Utah to not give up.

"To anyone discouraged by how the majority of the legislature will vote, I will say this: Remember that life will get so much better if you are willing to hold on and the best thing you can do to overcome those who try to diminish your existence is to continue to exist. I will have to face you on this floor after this vote. You will have to face me and many other transgender people after today, whether you know it or not."

One Republican — Sen. Daniel Thatcher, R-West Valley City — joined Democrats in opposing the bill. After the debate, Sen. Kennedy told reporters he believed the bill would face amendments in the House.

"We've been working diligently to strike the right balance on this policy and I do believe we’ve got that with a firm and responsible, but also compassionate response," he said.

In a statement to FOX 13 News, Governor Spencer Cox said he was comfortable with the bill

"The scientific community has raised legitimate concerns about the long-term effect of surgeries and medications on our transgender youth. Sen. Kennedy’s bill to pause these procedures is a reasonable and thoughtful approach," he said.

The LGBTQ rights group Equality Utah said it was their hope the bill could be amended. If it passes as written and is signed into law, they warned it could invite a lawsuit.

"Unquestionably," said Equality Utah Policy Director Marina Lowe. "I think any time you banning access to life-saving care, you’re inviting litigation."

The other bills passed by the Senate include:



Senate Bill 93 , which prohibits birth certificate gender changes for anyone under age 18.

, which prohibits birth certificate gender changes for anyone under age 18. Senate Bill 100, which says school districts cannot block information about their child from parents.

"I consider this one to be a parental rights bill. It’s to clarify that our school districts and charter schools should not be adopting secret policies and hiding them from parents," said Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, the sponsor of SB100.

Sen. Weiler modified his own bill to remove provisions that prohibited teachers from referring to a student with a particular pronoun or name without parental permission. With that change, Equality Utah said it did not oppose the bill.

"Let’s extend a little grace on all sides here," said Lowe. "If a student wants to say, 'I want to be called this?' Why not call them that. At the same time, if a teacher screws up and calls them by the wrong name, assume it’s a mistake and move on."

All three bills go to the House of Representatives for consideration. SB16 will be considered on Tuesday where another bill that prohibits hormone treatment entirely is also expected to be before a House committee.