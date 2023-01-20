House passes school voucher bill that would raise teacher salaries

SALT LAKE CITY — By a 54-20 vote, the Utah House voted to pass a bill that will raise teacher salaries, but also create a voucher program where students can receive public funds to attend private school.

House Bill 215 sponsored by Rep. Candice Pierucci (R-Herriman) will cost taxpayers $42 million to fund the "Utah Fits All Scholarship" program, which opponents fear will take students away from Utah's public schools.

The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration.

Despite public school teachers receiving a $6,000 raise under the program, it was opposed by the Utah Education Association, the state's largest teachers union.

The program will give families $8,000 to use on a public school or homeschooling education for their children.

"When you start taking moneys from public education and giving it to private schools? There will be more opportunity gaps," said UEA President Renée Pinkney last week. "Anytime you’re taking scarce resources from public education students — and 90% of students are public students — you’re shortchanging them."