Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bingham Canyon mine landslide was expected, company says

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 13
Bingham Canyon Mine Slide.jpg
Posted at 12:15 PM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 14:15:35-04

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Officials with Rio Tinto Kennecott say they anticipated a landslide inside their Bingham County Canyon mine Monday, allowing workers to be removed to a safe distance.

The collapse occurred in the southeast corner of the mine just before 9 a.m.

"The landslip was expected based on geotechnical monitoring that is constantly undertaken at the mine and therefore all personnel had been removed from the area in advance to ensure their safety," a Rio Tinto Kennecott spokesperson told FOX 13.

In April 2013, a massive landslide covered almost the entire bottom of the mine, which is the largest open-pit copper mine in North America.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere