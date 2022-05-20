Bingham Canyon Mine visitor's center reopens following pandemic

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — After two years, people will once again be able to get a close-up view of one of Utah's most impressive sites.

The Visitor Experience at the Bingham Canyon Mine has reopened for the first time since it was shuttered due to the pandemic in 2020.

"There's absolutely nothing like seeing this open pit for the first time," said Anthony Hoffman, Superintendent for the Mine Operations Support Team.

Offering a self-guided tour that runs about an hour, the Visitor Experience gives insight into the history of the 120-year-old mine. Over 20 million tons of refined copper ore have been produced at the mine since it opened in 1903.

The mine is open to visitors 7-days a week between April and October, with shuttles running every 20 minute starting at 9:30 a.m.

"We hope that when you come here that you're able to be inspired, you're able to see the important, critical elements that are produced right here," said communities and social performance manage Ryan Perry.