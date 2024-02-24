Black-owned barbershop offers free haircuts to Weber State University students

WEBER STATE UNIVERSITY, Utah — For Riverdale business owner Erin Gaston, cutting hair was a calling.

“I know how a good haircut makes people feel,” Gaston said. “I like it when people feel good about the cut when they see themselves in the mirror.”

Gaston, who owns barbershop ‘No Short Cutz’ gave those positive feelings to the students at Weber State University through an event that offered free haircuts on Friday. The event took place inside the Shepherd Union Atrium.

Gaston gives students discounts at his shop and even offers rides back to campus to students who don’t have cars.

“We really enjoy just giving back to the community,” Gaston said with a smile.

Maryan Shale, program manager of the Black Cultural Center at the University, hopes the event will change the way Black hair is perceived.

“I was meeting with our students and our students asked ‘ can we have a barber up here?'”

“I'm like, well, that would be a perfect time, it’s Black History Month, we can definitely bring the barbers up and let the community know there are barbers that specialize in our hair types.”

Over 30 students attended the event.

This event was one of several that the University has organized for Black History Month.