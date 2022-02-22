Blasting at the old ‘Raging Waters’ site could make ground shake in Glendale

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City is in the process of removing old infrastructure at the Glendale Waterpark, better known as the old “Raging Waters” location.

One of the more difficult jobs is removing the concrete paving in old pools that cannot be reclaimed.

Due to the depth of some concrete, demolition contractors will be using blasting to assist in the removal process.

It is anticipated that blasting will begin by Wednesday, February 23, and will continue intermittently during daytime hours for a few weeks.

Area residents may hear blasting or feel some slight vibrations.

Residents can contact Rocío Torres Mora (rocio.torres@slcgov.com or 385-495-5323) with any questions or concerns.