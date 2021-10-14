Raging Waters water park demolition set to begin

SALT LAKE CITY — The once-popular Raging Waters water park is moving closer to being just a memory as Salt Lake City announced Thursday it is moving to the "next phase" of its demolition.

Starting this fall, contractors will begin removing buildings, paving, and slides, along with other in-ground features.

When it opened in 1979, Raging Waters was home to one of only three wave pools in the world; but since it closed in 2018, the park's water slides and other structures have become graffiti-filled eyesores.

Despite attempts in 2020 to get behind the possible renovation of a water park at the site, it was determined that the cost was prohibitive for a restoration. The process to create a new regional park in the Glendale neighborhood is now underway.

“We want this land to become a valued community asset once again,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. “The water park is an important part of our City’s history and its future. We are looking forward to learning from the Glendale community and other Salt Lake residents about what this site means to them and how it could be transformed.”

While the deconstruction of Raging Waters will leave only memories for many, all will not be lost as some slides will be removed and stored for future use. Concrete from the site will also be crushed and recycled for other uses.