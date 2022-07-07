BLUFFDALE, Utah — Bluffdale Mayor Natalie Hall spoke out on social media Wednesday saying she stands by her husband after he was accused of allegedly threatening her political opponent in the 2021 mayoral election.

On June 30, charges were filed by the Utah Attorney General's Office against Jason Hall for multiple counts related to assault, harassment, threats and stalking Bluffdale City Councilman Jeff Gaston.

At the time, Gaston was running against Mayor Natalie Hall in the 2021 mayoral race.

Jason Hall now faces one count of threatening elected officials, one count of stalking and one count of threats to influence official or public action.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Mayor Natalie Hall said she and other city staff were "repeatedly threatened, attacked, wrongly accused, and bullied by a member of the Bluffdale City Council, making for a hostile workplace."

Mayor Hall also shared that she did not know about her husband's emails and "humorous gifts" he sent to the City Council until December 2021.

"In December, Jason let me know of some emails (expressing his concern regarding poor behavior) and humorous gifts he’d sent to the City Council without my knowledge," Mayor Hall's statement reads. "This was the first I had learned of it and while I didn’t know about it before it took place, I understand the toll the vicious attacks on me had taken, and I appreciate my husband’s need to defend my honor."

Mayor Hall goes on to say she stands by her husband of 25 years.

"Jason absolutely denies any involvement with threats of violence," Mayor Hall said. "I have faith in our justice system. It is a slow process, and we ask for patience as we work to share the truth. At this point in time, we cannot comment on, or discuss the case."

Charges filed against Hall by the AG's office allege he threatened Gaston "multiple times and in multiple ways" between March and December of 2021. It also alleges that because of the threats he received, Gaston decided to drop out of the election.

"Between March and December of 2021, Hall is charged with threatening Gaston multiple times and in multiple ways: Physically at a Bluffdale City park, also verbal threats in person, through anonymous delivery of gag gifts, demeaning and intimidating messages to his home and workplace, assault, obtaining or disseminating information to family, and co-workers," The AG's Office stated when charges were filed in June.