Bluffdale middle school students remember 9/11 with sunrise flag ceremony

BLUFFDALE, Utah — Hidden Valley Middle School in Bluffdale didn’t exist on Sept. 11, 2001.

But 22 years after the terror attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people and triggered a decades-long war on terror, a special 9/11 remembrance was held there Monday.

Students, teachers and staff, along with family members, gathered together for a special, sunrise flag raising ceremony.

They pledged allegiance.

“I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America…”

The principal here at Hidden Valley feels very strongly that commemorating 9/11 is a perfect way for his students to learn a valuable and practical history lesson.

“And hopefully to help our students realize the impact that it had on our country at that time,” said Hidden Valley Middle School Principal Shawn McLeod. “Like you said, they weren’t born at the time, but they are learning about it.”

They sang the national anthem.

“Oh say can you see by the dawn’s early light…”

“I think it’s important to remember our country’s history and that we can celebrate the peoples lives who were lost during that time,” said student body officer Jaxon Miller.

“My parents have told me a lot about it and they say it affected them greatly,” said student body officer Brody Wells.

“So hopefully, by recognizing this day, it takes a moment for many of those students to be able to have a chance to talk more about it, find out within their own families which families were impacted by it, and to remember it,” Principal McLeod added.

“Even though it didn’t directly affect most of us, it affected a lot of our country,” said student body officer Tyce Morrill. “And its effects are still rippling throughout the country and I think it’s important that we learn about it.”

So far, the message of the importance of this day seems to be getting through to the students at Hidden Valley Middle School.