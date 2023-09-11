Watch Now
Never Forget: Ceremonial stair climbs honor 9/11 victims

To commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, there's a stair climb at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Posted at 6:53 AM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 08:53:08-04

SALT LAKE CITY — It has been 22 years since the 9/11 terror attacks.

On September 11, 2001, al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four commercial airliners, and crashed two of them into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City.

Another crashed into the Pentagon, and a fourth plane crashed in rural Pennsylvania after passengers put up a fight against the Islamic militants. 

Nearly 3,000 people were killed and the attacks triggered a decades-long global war on terrorism.

Stair climbs have become a way to honor the victims who died 22 years ago Monday.

The idea is to climb an equivalent of 110 flights or 2,200 steps that represent the World Trade Center.

Monday morning, there was a memorial stair climb at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the University of Utah campus.

It’s Navy Week and servicemen and servicewomen as well as ROTC students at the U took part in Monday’s stair climb.

“What victim’s family members want more than anything else is to remember what happened that day on 9/11,” said Rear Admiral Aaron Rugh with the U.S. Navy.

There are several 9/11 events Monday, here are some of them:

Utah Healing Field
10000 South Centennial Parkway, SandyThe Healing Field will be on display from September 9-12

Law enforcement and fire honor guard flag presentation
Logan Sheriff’s Office Complex flagpole8:15 am
(arrive at 6:45 am to practice)
Black bands on badges appropriate for sworn officers

Tribute to first responders
Patriotic country music concert
Vernon Worthen Park in St. George
7:30 pm

Patriot Day Memorial event
Utah Tech campus clock tower in St. George
Noon
Clock Tower will broadcast names of 2,977 victims

