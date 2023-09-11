Never Forget: Ceremonial stair climbs honor 9/11 victims

SALT LAKE CITY — It has been 22 years since the 9/11 terror attacks.

On September 11, 2001, al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four commercial airliners, and crashed two of them into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City.

Another crashed into the Pentagon, and a fourth plane crashed in rural Pennsylvania after passengers put up a fight against the Islamic militants.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed and the attacks triggered a decades-long global war on terrorism.

Stair climbs have become a way to honor the victims who died 22 years ago Monday.

The idea is to climb an equivalent of 110 flights or 2,200 steps that represent the World Trade Center.

Monday morning, there was a memorial stair climb at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the University of Utah campus.

It’s Navy Week and servicemen and servicewomen as well as ROTC students at the U took part in Monday’s stair climb.

“What victim’s family members want more than anything else is to remember what happened that day on 9/11,” said Rear Admiral Aaron Rugh with the U.S. Navy.

There are several 9/11 events Monday, here are some of them:

Utah Healing Field

10000 South Centennial Parkway, SandyThe Healing Field will be on display from September 9-12

Law enforcement and fire honor guard flag presentation

Logan Sheriff’s Office Complex flagpole8:15 am

(arrive at 6:45 am to practice)

Black bands on badges appropriate for sworn officers

Tribute to first responders

Patriotic country music concert

Vernon Worthen Park in St. George

7:30 pm

Patriot Day Memorial event

Utah Tech campus clock tower in St. George

Noon

Clock Tower will broadcast names of 2,977 victims

