Board condemns hate after swastika, racist attacks found at Park City schools

PARK CITY, Utah — Racist words and symbols, including a swastika, have been found recently at Park City schools, according to a letter issued by school board members.

In the letter dated Tuesday, the Park City Board of Education expressed sorrow over recent racist graffiti found at Park City High School and Treasure Mountain Junior High, although it did not offer specific details.

"The reaction from the community has rightfully and appropriately been one of shock, anger and sadness. We feel these emotions alongside each of you," the letter reads.

While the letter said many members of the community have reached out to ask what they can do to help; others, the board members said, "have responded using harsh words of their own, personal attacks, and accusing the Superintendent and school board of being complicit in the propagation of hate."

According to the board members, email campaigns and personal attacks on social media have been directed at them and school administrators.

The letter added that an investigation into recent incidents is ongoing, and that the board hopes to use the racism and hate as a "teaching experience."

Members asked the community to work together with ideas and offers of help.

"Let love fight hate and let’s do this together and rest assured that educating against hatred will always be a priority in Park City schools."