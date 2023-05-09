Body camera footage released from police shooting in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Newly released body camera footage shows the moments that led up to an officer-involved critical incident in West Valley City that injured a man.

The incident happened during the overnight hours of April 20 and was initially reported as a traffic stop.

Officials said the officer reported a suspected DUI driver at 2400 S. Redwood Road in a white minivan and attempted to pull the vehicle over.

While proceeding with the traffic stop, police said the driver failed to turn and the vehicle went off the road, crashing into a gravel embankment.

Only one officer was on the scene initially and was involved in the critical incident, West Valley City Police officials report.

"The officer opened the door to her vehicle and could immediately be heard calling out commands for the suspect to stop," said Deputy Chief Brandon Christiansen with the West Valley City Police Department.

In body camera footage, the officer is heard saying "stop" three times before firing her weapon.

"The suspect drew a weapon and an exchange of gunfire occurred," Christiansen explained.

FOX 13 News has elected not to share the complete unedited video in this article as it contains graphic acts of violence. An edited version of the footage can be watched in the video above.

After firing her weapon, the officer went behind her vehicle and called for more officers to help respond to the scene.

"The officer sought a position of safety behind her vehicle," Christiansen said. "The officer called out commands for the suspect to stay on the ground and to stop reaching for his weapon."

The officer is heard in the video shouting commands such as, "stay down" and "get on your stomach right now."

Shortly after the incident, other officers responded to the area and assisted in securing the suspect, Christiansen explained. "With other officers securing the suspect, the involved officer was able to withdraw from the scene."

In according with the Officer Involved Critical Incident Protocol, protocol team 4, led by the West Jordan Police Department, is conducting an investigation into the incident.

The identity of the man who was injured, as well as the extent of his injuries, were not made available by police.

No other injuries were reported in connection to the incident.