Body camera footage released after woman's death in police custody ruled homicide

SALT LAKE CITY — Newly released body camera footage of an officer-involved critical incident shows the interaction between police and a woman whose death has been ruled a homicide by the medical examiner.

Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, was arrested on January 11 and passed away in the hospital 19 days later.

Nearly six months after her death, the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner declared her death a homicide, and determined the cause of her death as "anoxic brain injury” due to “cardiac arrest” due to “probable methamphetamine intoxication in the setting of an altercation involving physical restraint."

Body camera footage was provided from three of the four responding officers. The first officer at the scene did not have a body camera and thus that footage was not provided.

Police responded to a call that Mohn was causing a disturbance and attempting to trespass on private property in the early morning of January 11. A security guard told police that she was "walking in circles carrying a piece of rebar" at the intersection of 400 West 900 North.

Body camera footage shows police asking Mohn several times what her name is as she is handcuffed and sitting on the ground.

In the footage, Mohn will not give her name and tries to get away from officers. She also screams for help several times and says "I don't want to die."

After Mohn continued to not give her name, officers cut off her backpack and moved her to her stomach, at which point she began to kick them, footage shows.

Officers then handcuffed her feet and applied leg restraints, when they noticed she stopped yelling and resisting.

Mohn became unresponsive at that point, police said, and officers began administering first aid, police said. When she was still unresponsive, officers began CPR and Mohn was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

At the hospital, officers were told by medical staff that the woman's condition was improving and that she was expected to recover. On Jan. 28, just over two weeks after her arrest, Mohn was moved to the intensive care unit. She died two days later.

Salt Lake City Police chief Mike Brown said in a statement the investigation is ongoing.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department expresses its condolences to Ms. Mohn’s family," the statement reads. "Ensuring we have a comprehensive investigation into this matter is critical. This case involves many complex factors. I look forward to the full report of the officer-involved-critical-incident and our department’s internal affairs investigation. Our officers work tirelessly every day to live up to the expectations of our community and to fulfill their duties as police officers and public servants. I know they are committed to their jobs and have a strong dedication to our community.”

Officer-involved critical incident protocol was activated on July 29, the day after the medical examiner's report ruled the death a homicide.