SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Jordan River in Salt Lake City on Thursday.

The body was found in the morning near Riverside Park at 720 Riverside Drive.

FOX 13

No identification has been made on the body or how it ended up in the river.

Detectives with the Salt Lake City Police homicide department are currently on the scene.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story