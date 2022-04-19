Body found near Bear Lake identified as missing Layton woman

RICH COUNTY, Utah — A missing 22-year-old was found dead earlier this month in a remote area of northern Utah, according to police.

The Rich County Sheriff's Office said a group of teenage boys riding dirt bikes on April 8 reported that they found what appeared to be a human body near a road about five miles west of Randolph, a town about 20 miles southeast of Bear Lake.

Officers responded and processed the scene, then two crime scene preservation specialists from the Weber County Sheriff's Office were brought in to assist. The body appeared to be a young female, but they could not find any identification.

The state medical examiner's office performed an autopsy on April 11, during which they obtained fingerprints. The woman was then identified as Sophia Lower, who was listed as a missing person out of Layton. Her family reported her missing March 29 after not hearing from her for several weeks, according to Cache Valley Daily.

Funeral services for the 22-year-old were held Monday, according to her obituary. Lower's family said she was "bold ray of sunshine, always quick with a compliment and finding the beauty in everyone."

"She was fiercely independent, fearless, and made an impression on everyone who knew her," the obituary continued. "She was an easy friend to make as her love was unconditional, Sophia always wanted those around her to feel accepted and included no matter what."

As of Tuesday, the sheriff's office said it was still investigating Lower's death and had not yet received a report from the medical examiner's office.