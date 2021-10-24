Body of 13-year-old boy lost at Fish Lake recovered

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah — The body of a thirteen-year-old boy, who was reported missing Friday morning at Fish Lake in Sevier County was recovered Saturday night.

In a press release at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, local officials reported that with the help of multiple Utah agencies, the body of the teenager was found in the lake.

It was initially reported that a father and son from Cedar City had gone fishing with a friend. The friend was dropped off at 3:30 a.m. and the father and son headed back out to fish some more.

At around 8 a.m., some other fishermen heard the father yelling for help and were able to get him to shore. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for exposure and hypothermia.

The Sheriff's Office said there have been drownings at Fish Lake before, but not at this time of year.

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office thanks the Utah DPS dive team, Utah State Parks, and Wasatch County Sheriff’s office Search and rescue for their assistance in the search.

