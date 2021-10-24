Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Body of 13-year-old boy lost at Fish Lake recovered

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 13
Search underway for 13-year-old boy at Fish Lake after boat capsizes.
Fish Lake
Posted at 10:02 PM, Oct 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-24 00:02:56-04

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah — The body of a thirteen-year-old boy, who was reported missing Friday morning at Fish Lake in Sevier County was recovered Saturday night.

In a press release at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, local officials reported that with the help of multiple Utah agencies, the body of the teenager was found in the lake.

It was initially reported that a father and son from Cedar City had gone fishing with a friend. The friend was dropped off at 3:30 a.m. and the father and son headed back out to fish some more.

Read - Search continues into the night for 13-year-old boy missing at Fish Lake

At around 8 a.m., some other fishermen heard the father yelling for help and were able to get him to shore. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for exposure and hypothermia.

The Sheriff's Office said there have been drownings at Fish Lake before, but not at this time of year.

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office thanks the Utah DPS dive team, Utah State Parks, and Wasatch County Sheriff’s office Search and rescue for their assistance in the search.

This is a developing story watch FOX 13 and follow fox13now.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere