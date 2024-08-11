Body of Layton man recovered from Willard Bay

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — The body of a Layton man was recovered from Willard Bay State Park Saturday night following an hours-long search.

Utah State Parks officials announced Sunday that the body of Andre Leon Debose, 38, from Layton, was recovered from the bay around 11:15 p.m. Saturday night.

As FOX 13 News previously reported, the search began around 4:20 p.m. Debose had been boating and swimming with his 17 year-old son and others when a storm hit near Eagle Beach, located on the northwest side of the bay.

Another swimmer, a 19 year-old woman, had begun to struggle in the water. This prompted Debose's son to jump in to the water to assist, helping to bring her aboard safely.

Before he could re-board, he himself began to struggle, prompting Debose to jump in to help his son. Witnesses told park officials that the two were holding on to one life jacket. While the son was able to make it back, Debose went under the water and did not come back up.

The son was checked and cleared by emergency medical staff. Meanwhile, park rangers, the Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation's ROV team, as well as search-and-rescue teams from both Box Elder and Weber counties searched the bay for a number of hours before finally recovering Debose's body.

This marks the second drowning at Willard Bay State Park within the span of a week, following another drowning incident that took the life of a 51 year-old Weber County man.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.