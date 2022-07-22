Watch Now
Body of missing Grantsville father recovered in Wasatch County

Posted at 7:20 PM, Jul 21, 2022
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — The body of a man from Grantsville who was missing for nearly a week was recovered in Wasatch County, officials report.

Brian Hayes, 45, is a father of five and a new grandfather who disappeared the morning of July 15.

Authorities believed Hayes had traveled to Heber City and were focused on searching in rural areas around there.

On Tuesday evening, the family gave an update that they found Hayes' truck abandoned in Ashley National Forest.

Officials reported that at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, a search team consisting of deputies, search and rescue as well as family members located the body of Hayes in the Silver Meadows area of Wolf Creek.

An investigation is underway, howeve,r deputies said that foul play is not suspected.

