Body of missing Salt Lake City woman found in car off Bangerter Highway

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The body of Salt Lake City woman Valerie Gardner, who had been missing since November 26, was found in car off Bangerter Highway Tuesday night.

Gardner's family told FOX 13 in a previous interview that Valerie was 46 years old and lived in an apartment in Salt Lake City with a roommate and a cat.

She spent time with family on Thanksgiving and was seen leaving for work at Sundance Clothing in West Valley City but never returned home and family didn't hear from her again.

Wednesday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol confirmed that a body found in a vehicle near State Route 201 and Bangerter Highway in West Valley City was identified at Gardner.

A Facebook page that was made by family and friends to help search for Valerie also shared the tragic news. The post reads in part, "Little information is known at this time. More will be shared with us in the coming days, and we will share what we can. Thank you for loving Valerie and for your support and efforts to find her."