Body of missing Salt Lake County woman found along Jordan River

SANDY, Utah — The body of 53-year-old Masako Kenley was found late Sunday along the Jordan River near 8900 South and 700 West, Sandy Police said.

Kenley was last seen in the area of 7134 South and 700 East in Midvale on Friday afternoon.

Friends and family said she was heading to Layton to meet with coworkers, but never arrived.

There have been several attempts to locate her after her car was found in the Costco parking lot at 11100 South Auto Mall Drive in Sandy on Saturday.

About 100 people met Sunday to look for Kenley.

According to a Facebook post by Sandy Police, Rocky Mountain Rescue Dogs assisted in the search and were pivotal in locating Kenley’s body in thick brush in a heavily-wooded area.

Her death is being treated as a suspicious death and if you have any information in this case, you’re asked to call Sandy Police at 801-799-3000.

