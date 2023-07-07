Body of woman found by kayakers recovered from the Weber River

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — The body of a woman that was discovered by kayakers was recovered from the Weber River and officials are working to identify the victim.

Sgt. Jeremy Jaques with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the body was found in the water by a pair of people who were kayaking at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday night.

The individuals brought the woman to shore and called officials.

Morgan County fire crews and swift water rescue responded and determined the woman was dead.

Officials have not yet identified the woman, but do have leads on her identity.

A "very active" investigation is underway to determine her cause of death, identity and gather evidence, Jacques reported.

