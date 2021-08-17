Watch
Body recovered from vehicle after 600 foot plunge into Lake Powell

Garfield County Sheriff's Office
Body removed from vehicle in Lake Powell
Posted at 1:02 PM, Aug 17, 2021
LAKE POWELL, Utah — Sheriff deputies from Garfield County, park rangers, and volunteers assisted Sheriff Danny Perkins with a grim mission on August 16--extricating a body from a vehicle that fell 600 feet off a ledge into Lake Powell near the Hite Marina.

This incident is still under investigation. FOX 13 will update this story as more information becomes available.

