Bomb threat forces evacuation of Salt Lake City VA hospital

SALT LAKE CITY — A phoned-in bomb threat has forced the evacuation of the Salt Lake City Veterans Hospital Thursday.

The threat was called in at approximately 1:30 p.m., leading to the emergency department and surrounding areas to be evacuated, according to hospital officials.

K9 units from the University of Utah and Unified p olice departments are currently sweeping the building to determine whether a threat exists.

The public is being urged to avoid the area near the hospital until the all-clear signal is given.

