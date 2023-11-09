Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bomb threat forces evacuation of Salt Lake City VA hospital

Posted at 4:04 PM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 19:04:01-05

SALT LAKE CITY — A phoned-in bomb threat has forced the evacuation of the Salt Lake City Veterans Hospital Thursday.

Watch LIVE as officials update bomb threat at VA Hospital:

The threat was called in at approximately 1:30 p.m., leading to the emergency department and surrounding areas to be evacuated, according to hospital officials.

K9 units from the University of Utah and Unified p olice departments are currently sweeping the building to determine whether a threat exists.

The public is being urged to avoid the area near the hospital until the all-clear signal is given.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere