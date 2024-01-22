Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bomb threat forces evacuation, shelter-in-place order for Syracuse residents

Syracuse Police.png
Syracuse Police Department
Syracuse Police.png
Posted at 4:08 PM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 18:26:59-05

SYRACUSE, Utah — Police in Syracuse warned the public to avoid a specific area in the city Monday due to a reported bomb threat.

The bomb squad responded to the Elevations Residential Treatment Center at 2650 West 2700 South where the threat was centered. Students and faculty at the location were evacuated and a shelter-in-place was issued for nearby residents.

During the investigation police told everyone to avoid 2700 South from 2000 West to 3000 West.

Following a search, no devices or bombs were located and the facility was cleared, with the shelter-in-place order being lifted. There are currently no longer any traffic diversions in the area.

Police said the incident is considered isolated and was not connected to a juvenile shooting in Syracuse over the weekend.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere