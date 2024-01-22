Bomb threat forces evacuation, shelter-in-place order for Syracuse residents

SYRACUSE, Utah — Police in Syracuse warned the public to avoid a specific area in the city Monday due to a reported bomb threat.

The bomb squad responded to the Elevations Residential Treatment Center at 2650 West 2700 South where the threat was centered. Students and faculty at the location were evacuated and a shelter-in-place was issued for nearby residents.

During the investigation police told everyone to avoid 2700 South from 2000 West to 3000 West.

Following a search, no devices or bombs were located and the facility was cleared, with the shelter-in-place order being lifted. There are currently no longer any traffic diversions in the area.

Police said the incident is considered isolated and was not connected to a juvenile shooting in Syracuse over the weekend.

