SALT LAKE CITY — Bonnie D. Parkin, 14th Relief Society General President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died Monday at the age of 84, church officials announced.

Before serving as General President, Parkin served on the on the Relief Society general board and as Second Counselor to Young Women General President Janette Hales Beckham.

During his life, Parkin also served as a stake Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society president and counselor, and Sunday School teacher.

Parkin and her husband, James, had four sons and 18 grandchildren.

As of Tuesday, funeral services were still pending.