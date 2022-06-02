Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Border to border Click it or Ticket campaign

Click it or ticket
UHP
UHP reminds motorists to wear seatbelts in 'Click it or ticket' campaign.
Click it or ticket
Posted at 10:55 AM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 12:55:29-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol has joined agencies from around the Intermountain West in a campaign to get motorists to use their seat belts.

READ: UHP: Impaired driver not wearing seat belt seriously injured in rollover on I-80

The "Border to Border Click It or Ticket" campaign is to remind everyone - no matter what state you're in - to buckle up, every trip, every time.

The “100 Deadliest Days” began this past weekend. The days between Memorial Day and Labor Day see the most crashes and fatalities than any other time of year.

READ: '100 Deadliest Days' set to begin on Utah roads

Last year was particularly bad, and officials are hoping to make Utah’s road safer this year, and that begins with buckling up.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere