SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol has joined agencies from around the Intermountain West in a campaign to get motorists to use their seat belts.

The "Border to Border Click It or Ticket" campaign is to remind everyone - no matter what state you're in - to buckle up, every trip, every time.

The “100 Deadliest Days” began this past weekend. The days between Memorial Day and Labor Day see the most crashes and fatalities than any other time of year.

Last year was particularly bad, and officials are hoping to make Utah’s road safer this year, and that begins with buckling up.