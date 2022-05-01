UHP: Impaired driver seriously injured in rollover on I-80

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A driver was injured in a rollover crash on I-80 near Tooele early Saturday morning, and the Utah Highway Patrol hopes to use the accident as a reminder to the public.

According to the UHP, a white Ford Ranger pickup truck ran into the cable barrier, causing it to roll into the center median of the freeway. This occurred around 2 a.m. at mile marker 88.

Officials said no other vehicles were involved, and the driver was the only person in the vehicle. They were reported to be in serious condition, but stable.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt, UHP said, and "further investigation" found that the driver was impaired. It was not stated what type of impairment or if the driver was arrested.

"This serves as a reminder to not drive imparied (sic) and always wear your seat belt!" UHP wrote in a Facebook post.