Both Utah prisons placed on lockdown, several hospitalized after major brawl

GUNNISON, Utah — The two Utah State prisons were placed on lockdown Monday night after a brawl broke out between 15 inmates at the Central Utah Correctional Facility.

The Utah Department of Corrections said five people were taken to a local hospital to have their injuries assessed and treated. It was not clear how severe their injuries were.

The DOC also said there were weapons involed in the fight, and it appeared it may have been gang-related.

Both the Gunnison prison and the Utah State Correctional Facility (in Salt Lake City) were placed on lockdown.

The incident is under investigation, and FOX 13 News will provide updates to this story as more information becomes available.