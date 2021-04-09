Bountiful High School to announce replacement for 'Braves' mascot

Bountiful High School is set to announce its new mascot Friday morning.

The school is replacing its "Braves" mascot after a public outcry over its use.

The question over whether to change the school's mascot since 1951 came out of a grassroots effort from two former Bountiful students who started an online petition and reached out to district and city officials.

Hogge added the current Class of 2021 will graduate as Braves, but the process will begin to find a culturally sensitive mascot.

According to a public survey taken earlier this year, school officials narrowed the choices for the new mascot to the Bears, the Blazers/Trailblazers, the Lightning/Bolts and the Redhawks.

Bountiful High's final selection is expected to be announced in a video on the school's YouTube channel at 9 a.m.

