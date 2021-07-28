Bountiful man arrested for hit-and-run involving road rage

CENTERVILLE, Utah — A man was arrested Tuesday after police say he intentionally hit another man with his pickup truck following a road rage incident.

According to Centerville Police, 44-year-old Shawn Paul Smith of Bountiful ran over a 20-year-old in a parking lot Monday night, then fled the scene and later lied to police about what happened.

Around 8:20 p.m., Smith and the other man got into some sort of a "driving altercation" in the parking lot of the Centerville Walmart, which police said made them angry at each other.

Both men drove their vehicles across the street to a Target store parking lot, where police say Smith ran over the victim, who was on foot at the time. The man was then dragged by Smith's Ford F-150 for about 50 feet. Smith then fled the scene without calling the police to report the incident.

The 20-year-old is expected to survive but is currently in the hospital with serious internal bleeding and broken bones.

Police tracked Smith down, and he admitted to his involvement. However, he claimed the other man, whose name is not being released, followed him to the second parking lot, pointed a gun at Smith and his children, and then tried to get into Smith's vehicle. That's when he said he ran the other man over.

Investigators found that the two men's accounts didn't match up. After interviewing witnesses and viewing surveillance video, they determined Smith was at fault.

Police determined that Smith followed the other man to the Target parking lot and that the man never drew a gun.

Smith was arrested Tuesday evening, booked in the Davis County Jail on suspicion of 2nd-degree felony aggravated assault, as well as a 3rd-degree count of failure to remain at an accident with serious injuries.