Bountiful man dies in rollover on I-70, leaving behind 5 kids

William Barnett
Posted at 9:06 PM, Jul 29, 2022
EMERY COUNTY, Utah — A Utah father of five children died in a rollover crash on I-70 on Wednesday.

William D. Barnett, 51, was driving west on the freeway at milepost 164, near Green River, when the Toyota 4Runner went off the road and rolled several times, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help his surviving family, which includes his now-widowed wife and five children. Three of his daughters, between 10-16 years old, were injured in the crash, the page said.

