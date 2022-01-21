Bountiful police deem turkey on the loose 'uncatchable'

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Bountiful police usually have no problems catching crooks and scammers in the city, but there's one thing the department can't get a hold of... a turkey on the loose.

The elusive bird has been vexxing police for days as they try and nab the feathery fowl. One photo shared on social media showed an officer stalking his prey, only to come up empty-handed.

Bountiful City Police Department Officers stalk turkey in hopes of catching it in Bountiful

After more several sightings, including one (gulp) in front of a local KFC advertising deep fried turkey, the department has apparently throw up the white flag, admitting it has been bested.

"It is a turkey of focus, commitment, and sheer will," wrote the department on Facebook.

Police say they will now let the Department of Wildlife Resources come in and trap it. They say they won't let it become deep fried, but want the owner of the bird to step up to help solve the turkey's future.

"If you are the owner of this turkey, you need to contact me please so we can work out what will happen once it’s caught."