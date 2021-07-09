Bountiful Police looking for missing, endangered man

SALT LAKE CITY — Bountiful Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing man who they believe could be in danger.

Police say 44-year-old Abin Fairbanks' last known location was in the area of the Salt Lake City International Airport. He was driving a gold 2011 Kia Sedona minivan with Utah license plate E99 9DW.

Fairbanks is considered missing and endangered, but police did not disclose why they believe he is endangered nor how long he's been missing.

Anyone who sees him or his vehicle is asked to call their local police department.

Other information that may help find Fairbanks can be given to Bountiful Police by calling 801-298-6000 and referencing case number 21-2087.