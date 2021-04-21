Watch
Bountiful Police say they beat high scores on Nintendo Switch found at local park

Posted at 8:43 AM, Apr 21, 2021
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — The owners of a Nintendo Switch may feel challenged to reclaim their high scores on a Nintendo Switch that was left behind at a Bountiful park.

According to Bountiful PD, someone found the video game console at North Canyon Park and turned it in to the police department.

"I’ve beaten all your high scores and spent all your gold coins and I’m bored now so you can come pick it up," said Bountiful PD spokesman Jon Joubert in a Facebook post addressed to "Mason and Ali."

Joubert also said Officer Sanborn picked up the Switch, "leveled up" and earned back a few of the coins.

