Bountiful vs Highland football game canceled after player tests positive for COVID

SALT LAKE CITY — The Bountiful vs. Highland high school football game on Friday night has been canceled after a player tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials.

Salt Lake City School District spokeswoman Yándary Chatwin told FOX 13 the Highland H.S. football player came to practice Wednesday and then tested positive Thursday.

The Salt Lake County Health Department is now doing contact tracing. There are 70 players on the team.

Since the health department is not done with contact tracing, the team decided to cancel. They weren’t sure if they would have enough players to play.

People who are exposed at school or a school-related activity need to quarantine unless they are fully vaccinated or that person and the person who tested positive for COVID-19 were both wearing masks, or that person tested positive in the last 90 days.

About 42 percent of eligible students in the Salt Lake School District are vaccinated, but they don't know who those individuals are.