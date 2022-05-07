Bounty hunter headed to Moab to investigate murders of Crystal Turner, Kylen Schulte

MOAB, Utah — Duane "Dog The Bounty Hunter" Chapman announced on his Facebook page he is headed to Moab to assist with the double murder investigation of Crystal Turner and Kylen Schulte.

In a Facebook post, Chapman said Kylen's father invited his team to assist in the investigation.

The two Moab women were found dead near their campsite in the La Sal Mountains in August 2021. Turner and Schulte were married just months before their murders and called the outdoors home as they lived in their camper van.

The last time the couple was seen was on the night of August 13, leaving "Woody's Tavern" at about 10:30 p.m. Later, friends came forward saying they had received a worrisome text from Schulte.

"Investigators were informed that Kylen had mentioned to her friends that if something happened to them, that they were murdered," a search warrant stated. "Kylen had continued by saying there was a “creepy man” around their camp and they had been intimidated by him."

The bodies of both women were shot multiple times and found in an irrigation ditch. Investigators determined their date of death to be August 14, 2021.

Dog the Bounty Hunter was also involved in the search for Brian Laundrie on the Appalachian Trail in North Carolina. Laundrie was wanted on federal bank fraud charges after his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, was found dead in Wyoming. His remains were later located in Florida, along with a diary that contains a passage in which Laundrie admitted to killing Petito.

The FBI determined Laundrie died by suicide.

Petito and Laundrie were in Moab in early August and the local police department said its officers responded to an incident involving the couple. The FBI has since said the couple was not involved in the unsolved murder of Turner and Schulte.

At last update, the Sheriff's Office did not have a formal suspect in the double murder case of the Moab women.