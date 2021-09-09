Search warrant documents reveal new details about Moab double murder

SALT LAKE CITY — A search warrant obtained by FOX 13 has revealed additional information about the double murder of Moab couple Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner.

The couple was reported missing and found dead days later on August 18 at their campsite in the South Mesa area of the La Sal Loop Road in Grand County, according to The Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

A search warrant was filed and carried out with the intent to search a vehicle registered to the couple but that was not with them when they were found. The van had been left in a McDonald's parking lot, which is where Turner worked.

Read - $10K reward offered for information in Moab double murder

According to the warrant, officers discovered Schulte and Turner partially undressed with multiple gunshot wounds all over their bodies.

In addition to their conditions, friends of the couple told police that they had received a worrisome text from Schulte.

"Investigators were informed that Kylen had mentioned to her friends that if something happened to them, that they were murdered. Kylen had continued by saying there was a “creepy man” around their camp and they had been intimidated by him," the search warrant states.

The last time the couple was seen was on the night of August 13, leaving "Woody's Tavern" at about 10:30 p.m.

Read - Family calls for answers after Moab couple shot dead at campsite

An inventory of the van was also included in the released documents. Among some of the items found was a black journal with newspaper clippings, miscellaneous mail and paystubs, a bible and miscellaneous notes with phone numbers and other handwritten information.

This is a developing story. Watch FOX 13 and follow fox13now.com for updates.