PROMONTORY, Utah — One person was killed and another was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon in a pair of accidents while working seasonal weed control jobs in northern Utah.

The accidents occurred at worksites near Promontory, according to an announcement sent out by Box Elder County.

In the first accident, one worker suffered a "serious injury" that was not specified. The individual was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to county officials.

The second accident occurred immediately after the first, the county said. The victim died at the scene.

Officials said the county is cooperating with Utah State Parks and the Utah Occupational Safety and Health Division as the agencies open an investigation.

The county said both seasonal employees worked for the Weed Control Department, and both accidents occurred while they were working. No further information about what happened was immediately available.

The deceased victim's name has not been released as officials are working to notify their family.

“Our first concern is for the employees and their families. Our hearts are with them in the face of this terrible tragedy,” said Anne K. Hansen, a representative for Box Elder County.