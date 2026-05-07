Tremonton parents arrested on child torture charges following death of 11-year-old

TREMONTON, Utah — A Tremonton mother and father have been arrested following a police investigation into the death of their 11-year-old child that occurred in September.

Brigham Young Merrell, 35, is facing homicide, child abuse, and child torture charges, while his wife, Melinda Merrell, 36, was arrested on a child torture charge. The couple was taken into custody on Wednesday.

According to the Tremonton Garland Police Department, the investigation began on September 21, 2025, when officers were called to a home for an unresponsive child. Despite life-saving efforts by first responders, the child died at a local hospital.

At the time of his child's death, Brigham Merrell told investigators that he had found the child hanging by a coaxial cable. However, detectives later determined that the hanging wasn't possible.

Surveillance video obtained from inside the home showed Brigham Merrell carrying the child's body to the room where he allegedly found them.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives developed substantial evidence that the death was not accidental. The investigation also allegedly revealed ongoing physical abuse of the child as well as other children in the home.

Allegations of years-long abuse and torture were made by the children in the home during interviews with detectives. The abuse included food restrictions or corporal punishment, including a belt, and pans being used to whip the children. One child claimed that they were sent out to an outside dog kennel when they were in trouble.

The remaining children from the home have been referred to appropriate child welfare agencies.

The department says it will not be releasing more information on the victim out of respect for the victim and the other children connected to the case.