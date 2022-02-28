Box Elder driver critically injured in collision with cow

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A man driving through Box Elder County was injured Sunday after their car collided with a cow.

The Utah Department of Public Safety reports the accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on SR-102 near mile 14. The cow was in the roadway when it was struck by the car.

The man had to be extracted from the vehicle before he was flown to the hospital in critical condition.

Utah Highway Patrol officials are investing how the cow, which did not survive the collision, got into the roadway.