Boy found dead in American Fork after being left in hot car

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A 9-year-old boy was found dead Wednesday after being left inside a hot car in American Fork.

Police say they received a call at 1:22 p.m after the unidentified boy was found inside the vehicle outside a business at 42 North 200 East. The child was in the car for up to two hours before he was found.

A medical helicopter was brought in to transport the boy to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to American Fork police, all the windows on the vehicle were up while the boy was inside.

The car was parked outside Roost Services, an organization that provides for youth and adults with developmental disabilities. Police say the boy, who had an unknown disability, had been brought to the location by staff members and was somehow left in the car.

An investigation is currently ongoing to determine whether charges will be filed.

According to livescience.com, in just one hour the temperature inside a car parked in the sun on a 95 degree day can reach an average of 116 degrees. On average, 38 children die each year after being left inside hot cars, the National Safety Council reports.