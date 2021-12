FARMINGTON, Utah — Fire crews responded to a structure fire at Lagoon that broke out Saturday morning.

The fire broke out just before 9:00 AM at the candy shop in the park's Midway area, according to Lagoon spokesperson Adam Leishman. Employees had discovered the fire and immediately called 911, prompting a swift response from local fire crews.

The fire is currently under control.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as they are made available.