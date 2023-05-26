Bridges in Murray Park removed due to rising water

MURRAY, Utah — Bridges at a northern Utah park have been removed due to rising creek waters connected to the snowpack melt.

Officials ordered the removal of three bridges crossing Little Cottonwood Creek in Murray Park. On Friday, Glen Beeby shared video of the bridges sitting alongside the creek as its waters nearly equaled the shoreline.

In addition to the bridge removals, signs near the creek warned park visitors to stay back because of the swift current, along with others saying the bridges were "out of service."

Barricades and police tape have also been placed around walkways to keep people away from the creek and locations where the bridges were removed.

Video below shows fast-moving creek in Murray Park:

While most of the state has been able to avoid widespread flooding following Utah's record-breaking winter snowpack, concerns still exist, especially with even warmer temperatures expected with the arrival of summer.

