Brighton mayor arrested on DUI charges in Idaho

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — The mayor of Brighton, Utah was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of driving under the influence while in Idaho.

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office reports that 65-year-old Danial Knopp was booked into jail late Saturday night and released the next morning.

His charges, according to the county's website, are for DUI with an "excessive" addendum. No further details about the circumstances surrounding his arrest were available. FOX 13 News has requested public documents that would possibly contain more information.

Blaine County is in southern Idaho and includes Sun Valley ski resort. In an interview last week about transportation issues in Big Cottonwood Canyon, Knopp told FOX 13 News that he was heading up to Sun Valley for a ski trip.

Knopp is the mayor of the town of Brighton, which includes both Brighton and Solitude ski resorts.