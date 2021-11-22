Brighton opens to passholders; Solitude to open Tuesday

BRIGHTON, Utah — Four of Utah's ski resorts will open to the public this week, with one already open to season pass holders.

Brighton Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort, both located in Big Cottonwood Canyon, will begin their seasons on Tuesday, but with only certain chairlifts open.

At Brighton, Majestic and Explorer lifts opened Monday for those who have season passes to the resort. The same two will be running again Tuesday on the official opening day.

Moonbeam and Link lifts will be open to begin the season at Solitude.

Tomorrow is the day. 🎉 Moonbeam and Link lifts will be open for skiing & riding. Join us for DJ + Donuts starting at 8 a.m. pic.twitter.com/itzciEehFi — Solitude Mountain Resort (@SolitudeMTN) November 22, 2021

Many of Utah's skiing and snowboarding resorts have had to delay their opening dates this year due to a lack of snow.

Alta Ski Area and Brian Head Resort will also start their seasons this week, both scheduled to open Wednesday.

Others are planning to open next week. A full list of opening dates is below, according to skiutah.com (dates subject to change).