Brighton opens to passholders; Solitude to open Tuesday

Bob Frank | FOX 13
Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes Monday at Brighton Resort
Posted at 4:20 PM, Nov 22, 2021
BRIGHTON, Utah — Four of Utah's ski resorts will open to the public this week, with one already open to season pass holders.

Brighton Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort, both located in Big Cottonwood Canyon, will begin their seasons on Tuesday, but with only certain chairlifts open.

At Brighton, Majestic and Explorer lifts opened Monday for those who have season passes to the resort. The same two will be running again Tuesday on the official opening day.

Moonbeam and Link lifts will be open to begin the season at Solitude.

Many of Utah's skiing and snowboarding resorts have had to delay their opening dates this year due to a lack of snow.

Alta Ski Area and Brian Head Resort will also start their seasons this week, both scheduled to open Wednesday.

Others are planning to open next week. A full list of opening dates is below, according to skiutah.com (dates subject to change).

  • Alta: November 24
  • Beaver: to be announced
  • Brian Head: November 24
  • Brighton: November 23
  • Cherry Peak: to be announced
  • Deer Valley: December 4
  • Eagle Point: December 17
  • Nordic Valley: December 3
  • Park City Mountain: to be announced
  • Powder Mountain: to be announced
  • Snowbasin: to be announced
  • Snowbird: December 1
  • Solitude: November 23
  • Sundance: December 10
  • Woodward Park City: to be announced
