Bring your dog along to these pooch-approved Salt Lake Co. restaurants

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Why should humans be the only ones allowed to enjoy outdoor dining during the dog days of a Utah summer?

Salt Lake County released its list of local restaurants and cafés approved to allow dogs into their outdoor areas.

The county announced that 28 food establishments have been given the go-ahead to welcome pooches to patios. Unfortunately, the approval only covers dogs and no other animals.

Complete list of approved restaurants :

Brewhouse Pub (1722 South Fremont Drive)

Brickyard Bar (3000 South Highland Drive)

Campfire Lounge (837 East 2100 South)

Caputo’s on 15th (1516 South 1500 East)

Even Stevens (2030 South 900 East)

Fisher Brewing Company (320 West 800 South)

Flatbread (1044 East 2100 South)

Handlebar (751 North 300 West)

Ice Haus (7 West 4800 South)

Lofte's Bar and Grill (2106 West North Temple)

Log Haven (6451 East Millcreek Canyon Road)

One0eight (1709 East 1300 South)

Park Cafe (604 East 1300 South)

Pig and a Jelly Jar (Multiple locations)

Mountain West Hard Cider Co (425 North 400 West)

The Point After (5445 South 900 East)

Proper Burger Company (865 South Main Street)

Riverbank Bar (1306 East Woodland Avenue)

Root'd Cafe (2577 East Bengal Boulevard)

Squatters147 West Broadway

Stratford Proper (1588 East Stratford Avenue)

Taqueria 27 (Multiple locations)

Tea Zaanti (1944 South 1100 East)

Templin Family Brewing (936 South 300 West)

Trolley Wing Company (602 East 500 South)

Vessel Kitchen (905 East 900 South)

Wasatch Brew Pub (2110 South Highland Drive)

Zest (275 South 200 West)

Restaurants approved to bring dogs onto their property must obey the following rules: